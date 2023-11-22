It’s otter carnage! Astonishing moment two rival otter families charge towards each other and battle in territorial clash

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

This is the moment when two of Singapore’s best-known otter families clash in a bitter territorial dispute.

Video from the war shows the two families, Bishan otters and Marina otters, screaming in rage as they charged towards each other in the calm waters of Singapore’s Kallang Basin.

The two families clash in the water, before the conflict spreads to the muddy banks of the downtown pond.

As the two families attack each other viciously, the Marina family can be seen breaking away and withdrawing from the Bishan family.

The Straits Times reported that later footage showed the Bishan otters chasing their rivals on land.

The images, dating from 2018, would have shown only a snippet of the hour-long fight for territory between the two otter families, who have clashed for several years.

The Bishan family, known locally as Bishan Ten, originally lived in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, but in 2015 moved a few kilometers south to Marina Bay, where they evicted the family Marina otters.

They have fought several times since, with a battle in 2017 resulting in the death of a baby otter from the Marina family.

Biology professor N. Sivasothi, who heads the OtterWatch group, which tracks the activities of otters in Singapore, told The Straits Times that it is rare to see physical contact occurring during otter fights.

“Physical contact occurs when one family is much stronger than the other, when there is a very strong motivation to chase another group, or when repeated encounters turn into extreme actions.

Otters are territorial carnivores and must control tracts of territory large enough to feed their families.

In 2016, readers of The Straits Times chose Bishan otters to represent Singapore on the country’s 51st birthday.

“In the footage, Marina’s otters escape without further contact. They must have assessed the risk and broken away.”

“There are limits to the number of animals in any area, such as food and space. The weakest individuals are killed or driven to poorer habitats, unable to provide for the needs of large families,” he added.

“Attempts at intervention are ultimately futile, because environmental limits will force these clashes between wild animals.”

Despite the feuds, the liveliness of the otter families is a source of pride for Singapore residents, as it reflects the success of the city-state’s efforts to improve its water quality.

In 2016, readers of The Straits Times chose Bishan otters to represent Singapore on the country’s 51st anniversary, beating “Singlish”, the name of the mix of English, Chinese and Malay spoken in Singapore, the passport of Singapore and the USB key, which is said to have been invented by a Singaporean company.