Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Habib to Belgian Minister of Development: Helping the Syrians in their country is a common European-Lebanese interest

    By

    Nov 22, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Abdullah Bou Habib, confirmed during his meeting with Belgian Minister of Cooperation and Development Caroline Guinez that the humanitarian and social situation in Syria cannot remain as it is.

    quot;Early recovery and helping the Syrians in their country is a common European-Lebanese interest, so that the destination of asylum does not shift from Lebanon to Europe,quot; the minister indicated.

    He considered that the European investment in developing and strengthening Lebanese state institutions enhances the ability of the official administration and its institutions to rise again.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Four men jailed for life for murder of Ashley Dale

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Got bags under your eyes? How to get rid of them, according to a dermatologist (spoiler: you might not like her advice!)

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Evidence shows that Elon Musk knew Tesla’s Autopilot system was faulty but still let cars run, judge says

    Nov 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Four men jailed for life for murder of Ashley Dale

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Got bags under your eyes? How to get rid of them, according to a dermatologist (spoiler: you might not like her advice!)

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Evidence shows that Elon Musk knew Tesla’s Autopilot system was faulty but still let cars run, judge says

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Pilot Sentenced for Decapitating Wingsuit Skydiver With Plane’s Wing

    Nov 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy