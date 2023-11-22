Bou Habib to Belgian Minister of Development: Helping the Syrians in their country is a common European-Lebanese interest

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Abdullah Bou Habib, confirmed during his meeting with Belgian Minister of Cooperation and Development Caroline Guinez that the humanitarian and social situation in Syria cannot remain as it is.

quot;Early recovery and helping the Syrians in their country is a common European-Lebanese interest, so that the destination of asylum does not shift from Lebanon to Europe,quot; the minister indicated.

He considered that the European investment in developing and strengthening Lebanese state institutions enhances the ability of the official administration and its institutions to rise again.

