NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 12:15 PM on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the positions of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of Al-Raheb site with two #39;Burkan#39; rockets, causing direct casualties.quot;

