    Russian Actress Killed While Performing for Troops in Occupied Ukraine

    A Russian actress who traveled to occupied Ukraine to perform for Russian troops there was killed while on stage when Ukrainian forces carried out a strike in the area.

    Polina Menshikh, 40, was singing at celebrations for a Russian military holiday on Sunday when mortar fire cut the party short, according to footage said to capture her final moments on stage at the local House of Culture in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

    The St. Petersburg theater with which Menshikh worked confirmed her death in a statement.

