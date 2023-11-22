Intense Brawls Delay Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifying Game

Sergio Moraes/Reuters

Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match against Argentina was delayed Tuesday night as ugly scenes of violence erupted in the stands.

The soccer game at the Maracana Stadium in Rio De Janeiro began 27 minutes later than scheduled as baton-wielding police tried to break up fights among spectators that broke out within minutes of the pre-match national anthems.

Bits of seats and other objects were thrown during the melee and at least one fan left the stadium with blood streaming from his head, according to the Associated Press.

