EXCLUSIVE: Mop Gun! Tom Cruise shows off his impressive head of newly-dyed highlighted hair as he jets out of London in helicopter to resume MI filming after actor’s strike

Tom Cruise looked more like Mop Gun than Top Gun as he sported some very impressive hair on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old Hollywood actor had gone to the hairdresser and had a significantly lighter look than the darker hairstyle he was pictured wearing in the summer.

Tom arrived in London by private jet from Florida before boarding a helicopter to travel to the filming of Mission Impossible 8.

Filming will now resume for the eighth installment – ​​which will likely be called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two – after the actor’s strike delayed production.

But before shooting any scenes, Tom will have to go to the Barber to cut his barnet and transform into field agent and agent Ethan Hunt.

Tom appeared in good spirits as he walked towards the helicopter and took a seat in the pilot’s seat.

The actor has been an accomplished pilot for almost 30 years after after obtaining his qualification in 1994.

The Hollywood star was dressed casually for the outing: a navy sweater, jeans and white sneakers.

Tom is no doubt eager to get back to work on the production, which had to be delayed due to the actors’ strike.

The actor was originally scheduled to return as Field Agent Ethan on June 28, 2024.

But it was delayed for nearly a year as studios were forced to readjust release dates after the actors’ strike.

Instead, Paramount Pictures moved A Quiet Place: Day One into the slot, starring Emily Blunt.

Paramount has had to readjust its film release dates because the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike is still ongoing, although the WGA writers’ strike has ended.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One underperformed at the box office compared to previous films in the franchise, despite Tom’s attempts to extend its run.

The actor feared that Oppenheimer would overshadow the film, as it required the same limited screens.

He was right as Oppenheimer made almost $400 million more than Mission: Impossible at the box office.

The Mission: Impossible film series, launched in 1996, is based on a 1966 television series of the same name.

Production on the eighth film was initially halted so the cast could promote the first part, then the strike began, causing further delays.

Variety reports that four CEOs will visit SAG-AFTRA headquarters on Tuesday to renegotiate.

Among them will be Disney’s Bob Iger, who recently called SAG-AFTRA negotiations manager Duncan Crabtree-Ireland to arrange the meeting.

The strikes have been going on since July.

Hairstyles: Tom had a darker hairstyle in June during his appearance in Mission Impossible in June

