Foreign Ministry welcomes truce agreement We hope it will entail a just and comprehensive political solution to the Palestinian issue

NNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants praised the relentless efforts of Qatar, the United States, and all the countries that supported them to reach a humanitarian truce agreement in the Gaza Strip and exchange prisoners.

The Ministry stressed in an issued statementnbsp;the importance of this truce as a gateway to reaching a complete and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and the immediate and unconditional entry of humanitarian aid, especially food and medicine, in preparation for the return of forcibly displaced residents and their survival in their land.

The Ministry also hoped that this would be followed by working to reach a just and comprehensive political solution to the Palestinian issue through the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, ensuring peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East region.

