Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Foreign Ministry welcomes truce agreement We hope it will entail a just and comprehensive political solution to the Palestinian issue

    By

    Nov 22, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants praised the relentless efforts of Qatar, the United States, and all the countries that supported them to reach a humanitarian truce agreement in the Gaza Strip and exchange prisoners.

    The Ministry stressed in an issued statementnbsp;the importance of this truce as a gateway to reaching a complete and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and the immediate and unconditional entry of humanitarian aid, especially food and medicine, in preparation for the return of forcibly displaced residents and their survival in their land.

    The Ministry also hoped that this would be followed by working to reach a just and comprehensive political solution to the Palestinian issue through the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, ensuring peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East region.

    nbsp;

    ==========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Four men jailed for life for murder of Ashley Dale

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Got bags under your eyes? How to get rid of them, according to a dermatologist (spoiler: you might not like her advice!)

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Evidence shows that Elon Musk knew Tesla’s Autopilot system was faulty but still let cars run, judge says

    Nov 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Four men jailed for life for murder of Ashley Dale

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Got bags under your eyes? How to get rid of them, according to a dermatologist (spoiler: you might not like her advice!)

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Evidence shows that Elon Musk knew Tesla’s Autopilot system was faulty but still let cars run, judge says

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Pilot Sentenced for Decapitating Wingsuit Skydiver With Plane’s Wing

    Nov 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy