Statement by UN Special Coordinator for Middle East Peace Process on agreement to release hostages in Gaza

NNA – United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, issued Wednesday the following statement on the agreement to release hostages in Gaza:

quot;I welcome the announcements of a deal to secure the release of hostages abducted by Hamas and others during horrific attacks on 7 October.

I also welcome the announcement of a 4-day humanitarian pause in Gaza. This pause must be used to its fullest extent to facilitate the release of hostages and alleviate the dire needs of Palestinians in Gaza.

It is critical that we see safe access and a continuous flow of humanitarian aid to all those in need.

I appreciate the efforts of the Governments of Egypt, Qatar, the United States for facilitating the agreement.

All parties must live up to their responsibilities to uphold this important agreement.

This is an important step, but more must be done and I will continue all efforts to bring the suffering to an end.rdquo;

