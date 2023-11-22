Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    Pilot Sentenced for Decapitating Wingsuit Skydiver With Plane’s Wing

    A pilot in France found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after he decapitated a skydiver with the wing of his plane in a mid-air collision was given a suspended sentence and banned from flying for a year.

    The Montauban criminal court’s ruling came in the case of Nicolas Galy, 40, who was killed during a wingsuit jump in July 2018. Galy, an experienced skydiver and engineer, died just moments after he leapt from the plane.

    The pilot has not been identified but was named in previous reports about the accident as “Alain C.” The Midi-Pyrénées Skydiving School Association, which employed the pilot, was given a fine of about $22,000 by the court, though half of the penalty was suspended, Le Parisien reports.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

