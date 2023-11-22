Got bags under your eyes? How to get rid of them, according to a dermatologist (spoiler: you might not like her advice!)

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Dark circles under the eyes are not a problem, but you can be forgiven if you want to make them disappear.

After all, brighter eyes make you look more awake and alert – no matter what’s going on in your life and no matter how much sleep you’ve actually had.

Everyone’s experiences with dark circles are different: genetics, lifestyle factors, and other factors beyond your control all play a role. But is there a way to get rid of bags under your eyes?

Dermatologist Dr. Cristina Psomadakis says bags under the eyes have many causes (stock image)

What causes dark circles?

Although the bags under your eyes may look a little more pronounced if you stay up all night watching TV, dermatologist Dr. Cristina Psomadakis cautions that there’s no one-size-fits-all solution.

She says there are “many different causes” for dark circles: “Including genetics, anatomy, the vascular and lymphatic system, as well as the quality, age and pigmentation of the skin itself.” .

Most of the time, their appearance is out of your control.

“Dark circles particularly affect people of Indian, Hispanic, Middle Eastern and Far Eastern Asian descent, and the process begins in childhood,” says cosmetic oculoplastic surgeon Dr. Sabrina Shah-Desai.

Additionally, Dr. Psomadakis notes, “Part of this has to do with facial anatomy; for example, if you have a prominent forehead, recessed or bulging eyes, this can cast shadows on the under-eye area that are perceived as dark. A good tip is to have someone check to see if your skin stays dark with your head tilted back.

Age also plays a role. “As we age, the skin on the eyelids gradually becomes thinner and loses its elasticity and firmness,” explains Dr. Shah-Desai. “Young, tight skin reflects light well, giving it luminosity; However, the increasing loss of collagen and hydration accompanied by worsening sagging skin makes the under-eye area appear dull.

“Years of sun damage, exposure to high-energy visible (HEV) light (from smartphones and computer screens), and environmental pollutants lead to hyperpigmentation around the eyes.”

Is it possible to get rid of dark circles?

For Dr. Psomadakis, it “really depends on the cause and extent,” but she adds, “With proper care and treatment, you can often achieve very good results.” »

While skin care plays an important role in reducing the appearance of dark circles, there are other lifestyle changes you can make to address them.

“One of my best tips is to avoid caffeine and alcohol, as both are stressors on the body and cause dehydration, which can make fine lines worse,” notes Dr. Shah-Desai.

“Sleep is so important because it’s the time when the body repairs itself. Always try to get six to eight hours of sleep. Smoking can deplete the body of essential antioxidants and dry out the skin, leaving it dull.

Dr. Psomadakis says it’s important to stay hydrated and adds: “Remove your makeup carefully; you’d be surprised how often it looks worse because the mascara or eyeliner wasn’t removed properly.

“For those who have a lot of swelling in the morning, sleeping with their head elevated may help.”

What skincare ingredients should you pay attention to?

The first rule of skin care? “SPF is important throughout the year, especially when caring for the eye area, to help minimize sun damage and pigmentation,” says Dr. Shah-Desai.

Alternatively, there are certain products you can use under your eyes to target the problem – with Dr Psomadakis recommending a “combination of ingredients” to treat “the variety of underlying causes”.

She suggests opting for “hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and triglycerides” which can “deeply hydrate and hydrate the skin so it appears smooth and less frizzy.”

Opt for ingredients “that treat hyperpigmentation, such as tyrosinase inhibitors,” or anything with “light-reflecting particles” that “can add luminosity.”

Other ingredients Dr. Psomadakis recommends include “caffeine to improve microcirculation,” “retinoids to reduce wrinkles,” and “of course, the power of a good concealer.”

Dr. Shah-Desai’s favorite ingredients for combating dark circles are “vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, caffeine, retinoids, glycolic acid, vitamin E, and niacinamide,” and she suggests there are also some treatments you can try, choosing microneedling, mesotherapy or PRP. like “all the fantastic treatments used for dark circles”.