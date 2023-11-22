Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    United Nations: The agreement between Israel and Hamas is an important step, but much remains to be done

    NNA – The United Nations welcomed on Wednesday the agreement between Israel and Hamas to release hostages and a truce in the Gaza Strip, but said that ldquo;much still needs to be done,rdquo; according to ldquo;Agence France-Presse.rdquo;

    The spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General confirmed in a statement that Antoacute;nio Guterres ldquo;welcomes the agreement concluded between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar and with the support of Egypt and the United States,rdquo; adding, ldquo;This is an important step in the right direction,rdquo; but ldquo;much still needs to be done.rdquo;

