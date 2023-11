NNA – Caretaker Defense Minister Maurice Slim, representingnbsp;the Lebanese Republic, laid a wreath today atnbsp;the statue of Prince Fakhreddinenbsp;at the entrance to the Ministry of National Defense in Yarzeh on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Lebanon#39;s independence.

After Slim laid the wreath, the army band played the Chorus of the Dead and parts ofnbsp;the national anthem and the martyrsrsquo; anthem.

