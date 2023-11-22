Public Security: Al-Baissari discloses during the independence ceremony that the displaced persons’ data will soon be received

NNA – The Public Security General Directorate#39;s media office issued a statement on Wednesday, indicating that the Directorate held a symbolicnbsp;celebrationnbsp;marking Lebanon#39;s 80th Independence Day at its main headquarters this morning, headed by the Acting Director General of Public Security, Major General Elias Al-Baissari.

The Director General laid a wreath on the martyrsrsquo; monument and observed a minute of silence in memory of the fallen martyrs, after which he met with senior officers in the August 27 Hall, where he inaugurated the celebration with the national anthem and the public security anthem.

Addressing the attending officers, Al-Baissari touched on current developments in Lebanon and the region, highlighting the responsibilities shouldered by the Public Security personnel in this delicate circumstance in the nationrsquo;s history, and focusing on the importance of fortifying the Directorate through discipline and adherence to laws and instructions while givingnbsp;all care and attention to the citizen who is suffering from the prevailing difficult situation.

Al-Baissari praised the efforts made to ensure that the Directorate continues to perform its duties to the fullest, logistically and administratively, and to secure the basic requirements of its security personnel.nbsp;

Touching on the file of displaced Syrians as a fundamental dossier related to the present and future of Lebanon, he revealed that data for the displaced will soon be received, hoping that this will contribute to finding solutions to this pressing issue in Lebanon in cooperation with the relevant ministries and departments.

Al-Baissari concluded by extending his greetings to the officers and soldiers, praising their exceptional efforts in preserving and fortifying the nation and protecting the Lebanese citizens.nbsp;

===========R.Sh.