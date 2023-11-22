Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Public Security: Al-Baissari discloses during the independence ceremony that the displaced persons’ data will soon be received

    By

    Nov 22, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Public Security General Directorate#39;s media office issued a statement on Wednesday, indicating that the Directorate held a symbolicnbsp;celebrationnbsp;marking Lebanon#39;s 80th Independence Day at its main headquarters this morning, headed by the Acting Director General of Public Security, Major General Elias Al-Baissari.

    The Director General laid a wreath on the martyrsrsquo; monument and observed a minute of silence in memory of the fallen martyrs, after which he met with senior officers in the August 27 Hall, where he inaugurated the celebration with the national anthem and the public security anthem.

    Addressing the attending officers, Al-Baissari touched on current developments in Lebanon and the region, highlighting the responsibilities shouldered by the Public Security personnel in this delicate circumstance in the nationrsquo;s history, and focusing on the importance of fortifying the Directorate through discipline and adherence to laws and instructions while givingnbsp;all care and attention to the citizen who is suffering from the prevailing difficult situation.

    Al-Baissari praised the efforts made to ensure that the Directorate continues to perform its duties to the fullest, logistically and administratively, and to secure the basic requirements of its security personnel.nbsp;

    Touching on the file of displaced Syrians as a fundamental dossier related to the present and future of Lebanon, he revealed that data for the displaced will soon be received, hoping that this will contribute to finding solutions to this pressing issue in Lebanon in cooperation with the relevant ministries and departments.

    Al-Baissari concluded by extending his greetings to the officers and soldiers, praising their exceptional efforts in preserving and fortifying the nation and protecting the Lebanese citizens.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Jonathan Van-Tam urged to flee home by police after his family received death threats during the pandemic, Covid Inquiry told

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay sparks fury as he blames his 2014 DUI arrest on police prejudice against WHITE BILLIONAIRES: ‘If I’m the average guy, they’re not pulling me in’

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    An OnlyFans model said she gets so much online hate for not having a ‘real job’ that she shouldn’t pay tax

    Nov 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Jonathan Van-Tam urged to flee home by police after his family received death threats during the pandemic, Covid Inquiry told

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay sparks fury as he blames his 2014 DUI arrest on police prejudice against WHITE BILLIONAIRES: ‘If I’m the average guy, they’re not pulling me in’

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    An OnlyFans model said she gets so much online hate for not having a ‘real job’ that she shouldn’t pay tax

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Man Blames ‘Fetish’ for Using Fake Medical Study to Assault Women: Police

    Nov 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy