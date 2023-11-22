Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General – on the agreement to release hostages in Gaza

NNA – Anbsp;statement attributednbsp;to thenbsp;Spokesperson for the United Nationsnbsp;Secretary-Generalnbsp;on the agreement to release hostages in Gazanbsp;said:nbsp;quot;The Secretary-General welcomes the agreement reached by Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar supported by Egypt and the United States. This is an important step in the right direction, but much more needs to be done.quot;

The statement added: quot;The United Nations will mobilize all its capacities to support the implementation of the agreement and maximize its positive impact on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.quot;

nbsp;

==========