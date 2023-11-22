Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General – on the agreement to release hostages in Gaza

    By

    Nov 22, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Anbsp;statement attributednbsp;to thenbsp;Spokesperson for the United Nationsnbsp;Secretary-Generalnbsp;on the agreement to release hostages in Gazanbsp;said:nbsp;quot;The Secretary-General welcomes the agreement reached by Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar supported by Egypt and the United States. This is an important step in the right direction, but much more needs to be done.quot;

    The statement added: quot;The United Nations will mobilize all its capacities to support the implementation of the agreement and maximize its positive impact on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.quot;

    nbsp;

    ==========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Jonathan Van-Tam urged to flee home by police after his family received death threats during the pandemic, Covid Inquiry told

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay sparks fury as he blames his 2014 DUI arrest on police prejudice against WHITE BILLIONAIRES: ‘If I’m the average guy, they’re not pulling me in’

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    An OnlyFans model said she gets so much online hate for not having a ‘real job’ that she shouldn’t pay tax

    Nov 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Jonathan Van-Tam urged to flee home by police after his family received death threats during the pandemic, Covid Inquiry told

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay sparks fury as he blames his 2014 DUI arrest on police prejudice against WHITE BILLIONAIRES: ‘If I’m the average guy, they’re not pulling me in’

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    An OnlyFans model said she gets so much online hate for not having a ‘real job’ that she shouldn’t pay tax

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Man Blames ‘Fetish’ for Using Fake Medical Study to Assault Women: Police

    Nov 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy