Geagea: Hezbollah’s use of border villages as missile platforms is unacceptable, government must take necessary measures

NNA – Lebanese Forces Party Chief, Samir Geagea, issued a statement on Wednesday, indicating that ldquo;as Hezbollah refuses to implement Resolution 1701 and hand over the borders to the army and international forces in order to avoid a war that none of the Lebanese want, its use of some Lebanese border villages in the districts of Tyre, Bint Jbeil, and Marjayoun as a platform for launching itsnbsp;missiles is unacceptable because it exposes these villages to great dangers.quot;

Geagea regretted yesterday#39;s unfortunate and sadnbsp;incident, noting that the majority of the people of these villages do not support Hezbollah nor do they agree with itsnbsp;method of action, which threatens to displace them from their villages amidstnbsp;these extremely difficult financial and economic circumstances.

He added: ldquo;Hezbollahrsquo;s insistence on its weapons and its role is not the subject of Lebanese consensus whatsoever, and therefore the least faith is to respect the will of those who do not find any benefit in what it does and to refrain from using the villages and commons of the people for its military purposes….quot;

quot;The current government, specifically the Ministers of Defense and Interior, are required to take all necessary measures so that Hezbollah does not use these villages, which do not constitute an incubating environment for its weapons and its role,quot; Geagea concluded.

===========R.Sh.