Man Blames ‘Fetish’ for Using Fake Medical Study to Assault Women: Police

Connecticut State Police

A Connecticut business owner allegedly pretended to be running various medical studies in order to recruit women he would later sexually assault and record.

Brian Casella, 35, turned himself in to police to face a charge of fourth-degree sexual assault, state police said, though authorities fear he may have more victims. Court documents say police found more than 1,000 videos and photos of multiple victims during a search of Casella’s truck.

The fake medical study scheme came to light after a woman who worked for Casella’s event planning company went to police and alleged he had assaulted her during one of several “tests” he conducted on her personally, supposedly as part of a paid medical study concerning her digestive system.

