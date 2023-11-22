Jonathan Van-Tam urged to flee home by police after his family received death threats during the pandemic, Covid Inquiry told

Former England deputy chief medical officer became a household name in 2020

Jonathan Van-Tam was urged by police to flee his home after his family received death threats during the pandemic, the Covid inquiry heard.

The former deputy chief medical officer for England, who resigned from his role in March 2022, became a household name during the Government’s response to the health emergency, known for his calm demeanor and regular use of analogies.

But coming into public view as the UK battled skyrocketing coronavirus infections meant JVT, as it is affectionately known, also received violent messages as it tried to explain the science behind government decision-making.

He told the inquest: ‘I didn’t expect my family to be threatened with having their throats cut.

“I didn’t expect the police to have to say, ‘Are you moving in the middle of the night?’ Will you move out for a few days while we look into this and possibly make some arrests?”‘

Sir Jonathan, who was knighted last year, said with characteristic humor that his family did not leave their home “because of the cat”, but added: “It was a very stressful time.” And my family didn’t sign up for that.

He said he referenced the ordeal in his witness statement because of concerns experts may have about any future pandemic.

“I only say this because I am very concerned that if there is a future crisis, people will not want to accept these roles and these jobs because of the implications that come with them,” he said.

Sir Jonathan, also called JVT by his colleagues, became a regular figure on TV screens during lockdown, as he imparted his expertise during some of the daily coronavirus briefings.

The Boston United fan was famous for his memorable metaphors, such as comparing Covid to a “goalkeeper who can be beaten” and the vaccine rollout to the “glide path to land this plane.”

He caused panic and concern across the UK in the early days of the Covid crisis, by admitting that the country could have to “live with” the virus for years before a vaccine was found.

He also made headlines in December 2020 when he warned that Britons could wear face masks for years to come, even after a successful coronavirus vaccine became available.

Covid inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett previously condemned bullies and trolls who subjected top scientists to abuse during the pandemic.

He made the unusual intervention to comment on evidence given to the inquiry in June after Professor Sir Chris Whitty warned that “extremely worrying” threats and intimidation from the public risked deterring experts from helping in a future health crisis.

Sir Jonathan also told the inquiry that he felt overwhelmed by the “horrendous” and “very, very intense” workload at the start of the pandemic, during which he was working up to 16 hours a day, seven days a week.