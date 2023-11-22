Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    Taylor Swift Brings Good Luck to ‘DWTS:’ Harry Jowsey Is Sent Packing

    Nov 22, 2023
    Taylor Swift Brings Good Luck to ‘DWTS:’ Harry Jowsey Is Sent Packing

    First, Taylor Swift came for Harry Styles. Now, the singer eliminated Harry Jowsey from Dancing With the Stars. All people named Harry ought to watch their back. Who’s next—Prince Harry?

    Tuesday night was the highly anticipated Taylor Swift-themed episode on Dancing With the Stars, which saw the remaining six contestants dancing to almost every era in the pop-star’s collection. While “Shake It Off,” “Lover,” and “Lavender Haze” were the titles included in the team relay dance, individual pairs were also given the chance to pick their favorite number out of albums like Fearless, Reputation, and Folklore for their individual routines.

    Jason Mraz, who once sang with Swift on her Speak Now tour, won the hearts of Swifties all over the world thanks to his stunning Argentine tango to “Don’t Blame Me” from Reputation. Mraz’s flawless performance earned him a perfect score from the judges, ensuring he has a good chance at the Mirrorball trophy as the contestants head into the final few episodes.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

