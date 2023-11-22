Alex Khadavi, Controversial Celebrity Dermatologist, Dies at 50

Charley Gallay/Getty

Dr. Alex Khadavi, a celebrity cosmetic dermatologist in Los Angeles, has died. He was 50.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dr. Alex Khadavi,” read a post on his Instagram account Tuesday. “Alex will be missed by his family, friends, professional team and those who knew him.”

No further details about his death were included, but Page Six reported that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer. Patients and friends replied to the news of Khadavi’s passing, calling him a “brilliant doctor,” a “kind soul,” and a “true artist.”

