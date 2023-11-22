Glossier’s Black Friday 2023 Sale is Live: 15 Deals to Snag Early

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Glossier’s minimalist yet effective products only go on sale once a year so be sure to grab our favorite products during the Black Friday sale.

Glossier/Insider

If you know anything about minimalist beauty, then you know the Glossier hype — and the brand’s biggest sale of the year is happening now.

Conceptualized by blogger-turned-business-owner Emily Weiss in 2014, the VC-funded startup launched onto the scene with “your skin but better” makeup, offering minimal coverage, light pigmentation, and dewy skin. Almost 10 years later, Glossier is a global brand valued at 1.2 billion dollars with an expansive product selection from skincare to makeup to merch.

From today through Cyber Monday, you can take 25% off sitewide or 30% off if you spend $100 or more. Pick up some of my favorites like any of the Super Serums, a collection of best-selling serums that are delicate enough for even the most sensitive skin, or try out the nourishing Ultra Lip formula in 11 wearable shades. Be aware that Glossier Goods and any of the sets are excluded from the sale, so if you want multiples, buy them separately. A discount this good only comes around once a year, so be sure to pick up your staples or try something new.

If you need some inspiration, these are our favorite Glossier products:

Glossier launched with just four products in 2014, but as of this year, they sell over 50. That’s a lot of choice if you don’t know where to start or wonder what’s worth trying. Thankfully, our team of beauty editors narrowed Glossier’s expansive collection to the top 10 products in our Glossier review. Not only that, but we’ve done deep-dive reviews of makeup products like the iconic Cloud Paint, Haloscope Highlighter, and Lip Gloss. In terms of skincare, you can’t go wrong with the super gentle Milky Jelly Cleanser or Invisible Shield, one of my go-to sunscreens because of its clear, gel-like texture that leaves my skin glowing and protected all day.

The best Black Friday deals on Glossier products:

