This is the reason you can’t stop touching your own boobs, according to scientists

It’s one of the unspoken characteristics of femininity: touching your boobs. Your own body, that is, and in the privacy of your own home.

If you’ve ever been drawn to unconsciously cupping your own breasts, you may have wondered if you’re doing it.

According to scientists, this particular act of self-love has an intriguing evolutionary purpose.

When the breasts are touched, the pituitary gland in the brain releases a flood of chemicals.

These hormones are known to induce feelings of calm and may protect against depression.

It includes oxytocin, the so-called “love” hormone that is also released during hugs, according to clinical psychologist Meghan Jablonski, who spoke with Cosmopolitan.

“If you’re feeling anxious, nervous, or a little scared, go ahead and give them a squeeze,” Cosmo advises in a video posted on the site.

Brain imaging studies have identified an increase in oxytocin when both men and women touch their chests, as well as those of other people.

Pop star Lizzo demonstrated the habit at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Cupping your own breasts not only releases feel-good hormones in your brain, but it’s also a particularly comfortable position for relaxed hands and fingers.

Plus Size Model Tess Holliday Showed Off Her Boob Grabbing At New York Fashion Week 2020

But speaking to Cosmopoliton, behavioral experts say feel-good hormones aren’t the only driver of the habit.

Body language specialist Blanca Cobb said that when we’re relaxed, our fingers and palms are naturally curved, meaning a hand on the chest is an especially comfortable fit.

Experts say oxytocin is also released in the male brain when they adopt the common habit of resting their hands on their genitals.

But some psychologists say this behavior can also be a way of asserting masculinity.

‘The penis is a strong symbol of masculinity, and all men want that department to function well,” integrative psychotherapist Jo Ryder told Vice.

“Putting your hand on your penis is arrogant, it shows confidence in your own masculinity.”