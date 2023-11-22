Health Ministry publishes its cumulative report on health emergencies

NNA ndash; Following up on the Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon, the Ministry of Public Health published today its cumulative emergency report for November 22, 2023,nbsp;indicating that ldquo;as reported from hospitals and up to November 21, 2023, the number of casualties has reached 357, 75 inpatients and 85 for all deaths.rdquo;

It also indicated that the toll for the past day was ldquo;9 casualties and 8 deaths.rdquo;

The report added that ldquo;91% of cases were male, 95 % Lebanese, 67% aged between 25 amp; 44,rdquo; adding that ldquo;the most frequent mechanism of injury is: blunt 39%, blast 33%, and chemical exposure 23%.quot;

