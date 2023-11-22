Enemy shelling targets several southern areas this afternoon

NNA – National News Agency correspondent reported that the enemy artillery shelling targeted this afternoon the Al-Batishiah area, located between Aita Al-Sha#39;ab and Al-Dhaira.

The outskirts of the towns of Aitaroun and Yaroun have also been subjected to hostile artillery shelling since 5:30 pm today, coming from enemy positions inside the occupied Palestinian territories.

The enemy artillery shelling is also targeting the outskirts of the eastern town of Naqoura and the Hamul area, NNA correspondent added.

R.Sh.

