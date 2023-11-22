Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    Qatari Minister of Endowments welcomes Salam’s visit: We are very concerned for Lebanon and its people

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade,nbsp;Amin Salam, held a long and fruitful meeting today with the Qatari Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al-Ghanem, with whom he discussed international agreements and their impact on Lebanese youth and on Islamic and cultural upbringing and awareness in Lebanon.

    Following Minister Salam#39;s presentation of Lebanon#39;s ideas and proposals,nbsp;the Qatari Minister highlighted the necessity of makingnbsp;frequent visits to Lebanon, as there arenbsp;large areas of cooperation between both countries.

    In turn, Salam said: ldquo;As the State of Qatar and its people have always shown us, we felt the sincerity of brotherhood and cooperation to help Lebanon, and this is what appeared and we heard it publicly today from the Qatari Minister of Endowments.rdquo;

    In this connection, Salam had previously visited the Dar El-Fatwa in Lebanon on October 13, where he held a lengthy meetingnbsp;with the Grand Mufti of the Republic, Abdul Latif Derian, and briefed him on the program of his visit to the State of Qatar and his expected meeting with the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in Doha.

