Daryl Hall SUES Hall & Oates bandmate John Oates and is awarded RESTRAINING ORDER in new ‘contract/debt’ lawsuit

Daryl Hall has filed a lawsuit against his Hall & Oates bandmate John Oates.

The Grammy-nominated duo has split several times throughout their career and reunited with Hall, 77, and his trust, The Daryl Hall Revocable Trust, which is now suing Oates, 75, as well as his individual trust, The John W. Oates TISA Trust and its co-trustees, in Nashville Chancery Court on November 16 as of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Now that the documents have been sealed and classified as a “contract/debt” matter and neither party has yet made a statement on the situation, the details of the lawsuit are limited.

However, TMZ claims the pair were “in arbitration over a dispute,” possibly “over the division of royalties, or it could be that Oates sang their songs in solo acts.”

The outlet also reported that Hall requested a restraining order against Oates, which the judge granted.

Formed in Philadelphia in 1970, Hall and Oates are the most commercially successful duo in recorded music history, surpassing Simon and Garfunkel and The Everly Brothers.

During their peak years, from 1974 to 1991, the duo achieved an impressive feat with 29 Top 40 hits.

Their timeless jams include ‘I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)’, ‘Maneater, ‘Rich Girl’, ‘Kiss On My List’, ‘Out Of Touch’ and ‘Private Eyes’.

They were also inducted into both the Songwriters and Rock & Roll Halls of Fame.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing.

In 1987, the couple was told they were virtually broke due to accounting irregularities, despite sold-out tours and record-breaking album sales.

Oates was even forced to sell his four houses, planes and classic car collection.

They also sued their own publisher in 2008 and in 2015 sued a granola company over the sale of “Haulin’ Oats.”

And despite their success, the duo often goes years without playing or recording together.

Hall said last year that the pair would not release any new music together.

‘I have no plans to work with John. I mean, whatever. Time will tell,” he told the newspaper LA times.

He said they had worked together on music before the pandemic, adding: “Perceptions changed, lives changed, everything changed. I’m more interested in pursuing my own world. And that also applies to Johannes.’

He added, “That brings me back to what I said about duos. I had to say, “And John too.” I couldn’t just say what I think, I had to add what he thinks. That’s the funny thing about being a duo.’