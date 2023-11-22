Mikati, Abdollahian convene: To intensify efforts to reach a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza

NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati received at his residence this evening Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, with whom he discussed bilateral relations and the situation in Lebanon and Gaza.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister underlined quot;the need to intensify efforts to reach a comprehensive ceasefire and stop the Israeli aggression against Gaza, and then move to search for a sustainable peaceful solution.quot;

He also called on quot;influential countries to exert pressure on Israel to stop its aggression against southern Lebanon and to stop targeting civilians and journalists in particular.quot;

In turn, Minister Abdollahian said: quot;The four-day truce in Gaza is a good thing, but what is more important is working to reach a permanent ceasefire.quot;

He stressed, quot;If there is no sustainable ceasefire, things will get worse, and the region will not return to what it was before the war.quot;

=======R.Sh.

