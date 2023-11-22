Bou Habib meets with Dutch counterpart: I requested the Netherlands’ help to pressure Israel to stop its deliberate targeting of Lebanese journalists, its use of internationally-prohibited white phosphorous

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib said, after his meeting in The Hague with Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins-Slot, that he requested ldquo;the Netherlandsrsquo; help to pressure Israel to stop its deliberate targeting of Lebanese journalists and the use of internationally prohibited white phosphorus.rdquo;

quot;We agreed on the importance of the two-state solution and the danger of escalating violence in the West Bank against the Palestinians,quot; Bou Habib added, noting that henbsp;explained to Minister Slot the risks of displacement to Lebanonnbsp;and the country#39;s declining ability to control illegal immigration to Europe in light of the deteriorating conditions in the Middle East.

The Foreign Minister thanked his Dutch counterpart for her country#39;s decision to increase support for the displaced and the Lebanese host community, and encouraged her to evaluate the benefits of supporting official Lebanese administrations, especially pertaining to social affairs issues.

