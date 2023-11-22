Lebanon’s Permanent Mission to UN lodges complaint to Security Council in wake of Israel’s killing of journalist Omar, photographer Al-Maamari , citizen Aqil

NNA – At the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Lebanon#39;s Permanent Mission to the United Nations filed a complaint before the UN Security Council on Wednesday, following Israelrsquo;s new crime of intentionally killing journalist Farah Omar and cameraman Rabih al-Marsquo;amari working for Al-Mayadeen Channel, in addition to the Lebanese citizen Hussein Aqil.

The complaint included points that provenbsp;that the deliberate crime committed within Lebanese territory at a long distance from the Blue Line, constitutes a flagrant violation of international law,nbsp;a violation of Lebanonrsquo;s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and an attack on civilians and journalists who are performing their media duty in accordance with internationally-recognized professional standards to ensure their security and safety.

The content of the complaint also affirmed that the approach of targeting journalists and assassinating them in cold blood followed by the Israeli occupation army, aims to prevent the media from transmitting the hideous image of its crimes and to obscure the genocide it is carrying out.

quot;Lebanon once again asksnbsp;the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities in condemning Israel as a result of committing this crime, since it was not condemned for what it committed in the previous two times when it targeted and killed journalists in southern Lebanon,quot; the statement added. It underlined that thisnbsp;complaint aims tonbsp;prevent Israel from remaining exempt from any international accountability and punishment, which undermines the concepts and foundations on which international peace and security are based.

==========R.Sh.

