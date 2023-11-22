Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Lebanon’s Permanent Mission to UN lodges complaint to Security Council in wake of Israel’s killing of journalist Omar, photographer Al-Maamari , citizen Aqil

    By

    Nov 22, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – At the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Lebanon#39;s Permanent Mission to the United Nations filed a complaint before the UN Security Council on Wednesday, following Israelrsquo;s new crime of intentionally killing journalist Farah Omar and cameraman Rabih al-Marsquo;amari working for Al-Mayadeen Channel, in addition to the Lebanese citizen Hussein Aqil.

    The complaint included points that provenbsp;that the deliberate crime committed within Lebanese territory at a long distance from the Blue Line, constitutes a flagrant violation of international law,nbsp;a violation of Lebanonrsquo;s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and an attack on civilians and journalists who are performing their media duty in accordance with internationally-recognized professional standards to ensure their security and safety.

    The content of the complaint also affirmed that the approach of targeting journalists and assassinating them in cold blood followed by the Israeli occupation army, aims to prevent the media from transmitting the hideous image of its crimes and to obscure the genocide it is carrying out.

    quot;Lebanon once again asksnbsp;the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities in condemning Israel as a result of committing this crime, since it was not condemned for what it committed in the previous two times when it targeted and killed journalists in southern Lebanon,quot; the statement added. It underlined that thisnbsp;complaint aims tonbsp;prevent Israel from remaining exempt from any international accountability and punishment, which undermines the concepts and foundations on which international peace and security are based.

    nbsp;

    ==========R.Sh.

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Simon Cowell finally moves into his £15 million mansion in leafy Wimbledon – five years after he bought the lavish property

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Barack Obama is using his toxic radical, ‘un-American, Marxist and anti-Semitic’ views to control the Biden presidency, author Scott McKay claims in new book

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Dollarization will provide an ‘incredible boost’ to Argentina’s economy, veteran emerging-markets investor says

    Nov 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Simon Cowell finally moves into his £15 million mansion in leafy Wimbledon – five years after he bought the lavish property

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Barack Obama is using his toxic radical, ‘un-American, Marxist and anti-Semitic’ views to control the Biden presidency, author Scott McKay claims in new book

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Dollarization will provide an ‘incredible boost’ to Argentina’s economy, veteran emerging-markets investor says

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Second mortgage: What it is, how to get one, pros, and cons

    Nov 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy