Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    News

    ADL Chief Called Out by Predecessor for Praising Elon Musk

    By

    Nov 22, 2023 , , ,
    ADL Chief Called Out by Predecessor for Praising Elon Musk

    SOPA Images

    The former director of the Anti-Defamation League took a swipe at his successor Jonathan Greenblatt for recently praising Elon Musk amid the X owner’s “frequent embraces” of antisemitism.

    Abraham Foxman, who now serves as the ADL’s national director emeritus after handing over the reins to Greenblatt in 2015, tweeted out his criticism of his successor on Tuesday night—without explicitly naming the current ADL CEO.

    “No amount of acrobatics can justify Musk’s frequent embraces of antisemitic themes and providing X as a-majo[r] platform for his antisemitism,” Foxman wrote. “His recent criticism of Hamas and promise to ban some ugly anti-Israel expressions do not vitiate his endorsement of antisemitism.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

