EXCLUSIVE: Simon Cowell finally moves into his £15 million mansion in leafy Wimbledon – five years after he bought the lavish property

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

He bought the £15 million property hoping to turn it into the perfect family home, but never moved in.

But now the Mail can reveal that after selling his home in Holland Park, west London, Simon Cowell has finally decided to move into his Wimbledon mansion.

The music mogul, 64, has decided to make the Georgian estate his home, along with fiancée Lauren Silverman and their nine-year-old son Eric.

Simon bought the six-bedroom house five years ago and spent £1 million renovating it.

However, he then opted to try to sell the property, before choosing to rent it out instead.

Finally: The Mail can reveal that after selling his home in Holland Park, west London, Simon Cowell has finally decided to move into his Wimbledon mansion (pictured last September on AGT)

Vacant: He bought the £15million property hoping to turn it into the perfect family home, but never lived there (pictured)

Family: The music mogul, 64, has decided to make the Georgian estate his home, along with fiancé Lauren Silverman and their nine-year-old son Eric (pictured together in September)

Friends say he was keen to lead a “quieter life” as he approached his 60s, but his refusal to move into the house in Wimbledon, south-west London, caused much mystery.

But it was Ant McPartlin, his Britain’s Got Talent co-star, who revealed his move, saying Simon was leaving the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! visits. host in the nearby house he shares with his wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

Ant said on Instagram: ‘Simon Cowell has just moved round the corner from me. He comes over for tea and biscuits. Well, he doesn’t eat the cookies, I do.’

His best friend and presenter Declan Donnelly then asked why and Ant said: ‘Well I mean he’s not eating, have you seen how big he is lately?’

In August, Simony sold his Holland Park home for £15 million. There he became the victim of a series of burglaries, leaving him in ‘constant fear’ for the safety of his family.

The X Factor judge had lived in the six-bedroom property for 16 years and decided to keep it as his primary home, despite buying the Wimbledon mansion.

Having never lived in the new property and despite spending £1 million to ‘adapt it to his family’s needs’, he opted to put it on the market in 2021 for £18 million.

But before that, Simon is said to have reduced the 20th century house to brick, removing walls, ceilings and floors.

New suites are said to have been installed in the six bathrooms, while there is a new kitchen on the ground floor of the three-storey house in addition to five reception rooms.

He changed his mind: Simon bought the six-bedroom house five years ago and spent £1 million renovating it, but then opted to sell the property, before opting to rent it out

Confusing: Friends say he wanted to live a ‘quieter life’ as he approached 60, but his refusal to move into house in Wimbledon, south-west London, created much mystery

Revealing the secret! It was his Britain’s Got Talent co-star Ant McPartlin who revealed his move, saying Simon is visiting him and his wife Anne-Marie at their nearby home (Ant and SIMon pictured with Dec Donnelly in 2010)

Other features include a gym, large games room and a double garage, while plans have been approved for a swimming pool within the half-acre landscaped grounds.

In August it was reported that Simon had decided to leave London to start a new life in the countryside with Lauren, 46, and Eric, as well as her son Adam, 18, from a previous marriage.

Obviously that house will be more of a weekend retreat for the family.

Simon also owns an £18.3 million home in Los Angeles that he bought in 2017, which features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and is set on a 1.63-acre estate with ocean views.

Outdoors, the property has a plunge pool and hot tub, a barbecue area and a koi pond, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking the space.

The property also features a tennis court, but this is reportedly used as overflow parking.

Moved: In August, Simony sold his home in Holland Park (pictured) for £15 million, the place where he fell victim to a series of burglaries that left him in ‘constant fear’ for his family’s safety