    Murdaugh Court Clerk’s Son Charged With Wiretapping

    The Daily Beast/South Carolina Law Enforcement Division/Colleton County Detention Center

    The son of the South Carolina court clerk accused of tampering with the jury that convicted Alex Murdaugh of murder has been arrested after allegedly listening to other people’s phone calls.

    Colleton County Information Technology Director Jeffrey Colton Hill, 34, was arrested on Tuesday night and charged with wiretapping, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed to The Daily Beast. He was released from the Colleton County detention center hours later for $20,000, jail records state. A SLED spokesperson said the arrest is in tandem with the Public Integrity Unit of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, which works on public corruption.

    An arrest warrant affidavit for Hill states that on July 20, 2023, Hill “willfully and feloniously intercept[ed] electronic phone communications” between two people. Authorities say that Hill misused his county position to listen to the conversation between two people. Citing sources, The State reported that the call was between an alleged victim and a county official.

