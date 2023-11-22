The best Samsung phones in 2023

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The best Samsung phone isn’t the most expensive one.

The best Samsung phone has the performance, camera quality, and features you want for day-to-day use at a price within your budget.

Many of Samsung’s phones could do the trick, but the choice depends on your specific priorities.

For most people, we recommend the Galaxy S23 Plus for its near-perfect balance of performance and features relative to its price. Those seeking a more affordable option should look at the $200 Galaxy A14 5G, which offers a solid experience for a remarkably low price.

Our top picks for the best Samsung phones

Best overall: Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus – See at Amazon

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Plus, our best Android phone overall, is the most well-rounded option among the company’s flagship phones in 2023.

Best budget: Samsung Galaxy A14 5G – See at Best Buy

The Galaxy A14 has an exceptional 90Hz screen for its $200 price tag, solid performance, and access to 5G networks.

Best camera: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – See at Best Buy

The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s unique 10x zoom lens separates its four-camera system from the three-camera systems of all other current Samsung phones.

Best battery life: Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus – See at Amazon

In our battery stress test, the Galaxy S23 Plus outperformed all of Samsung’s other current flagship phones, including the S23 Ultra.

Best small phone: Samsung Galaxy S23 – See at Amazon

With its 6.1-inch screen, the standard Galaxy S23 is essentially a compact version of the Galaxy S23 Plus, our top overall pick.

Best foldable phone: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 – See at Amazon

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a remarkable two-in-one device: It’s an excellent 6.2-inch phone (when folded) and a light 7.6-inch tablet (when unfolded).

