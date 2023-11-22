Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls closed after explosion of vehicle entering U.S. from Canada, officials say

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The FBI is investigating a vehicle explosion Wednesday at the Canada-U.S. border crossing at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, New York.

All bridge crossings from western New York into the United States were also closed, the Erie County Executive said. The vehicle was headed to the United States from Canada, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said.

Several emergency vehicles were at the entrance to the bridge and federal authorities were investigating, NBC affiliate. WGRZ of Buffalo reported. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was aware of the incident.

“I was made aware of the incident at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on scene and ready to assist,” he said in a post on X.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.