Rainbow Bridge Crossing Between US and Canada Closed After Explosion; Terror Suspected

The Rainbow Bridge, which links the United States and Canada at Niagara Falls, New York, is currently shut down following an explosion on the U.S. side. The office of the mayor of Niagara Falls stated that the event unfolded when a vehicle crossed into the United States.

The event is being investigated as an attempted terror attack. According to Fox News, two men in the car the exploded are dead and at least one Border Patrol Officer was injured.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York said she’s monitoring the situation and the FBI is on scene of the incident. Law enforcement authorities are deploying K-9 officers to each of the international bridges in the vicinity.

Explosion on the U.S.-Canada border. Video by Chorkor Millionaire pic.twitter.com/Xqgi44BAs7

— News Now 24 (@GlobalNewsNow24) November 22, 2023

#FBI Buffalo statement on investigation at the Rainbow Bridge: pic.twitter.com/jRaGLL8sU8

— FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 22, 2023

An explosion just occurred at #NiagraFalls Rainbow Bridge area. Don’t know what happened but we’ve been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/KEVOGyLqxW

— Acid Phase (@AC1DPHA5E) November 22, 2023

I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist.

— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 22, 2023

