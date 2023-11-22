Cuba Gooding Jr. Hit With Two New Sexual Assault Lawsuits

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Two women are suing Cuba Gooding Jr. for assault and battery, accusing the actor of groping and forcibly kissing them at New York nightclubs on separate occasions.

Their civil complaints, filed under New York state’s Adult Survivors Act, arrive just months after the 55-year-old Oscar winner settled a federal lawsuit moments before trial. In that case, Gooding Jr. was accused of raping a woman at the Mercer Hotel in 2013.

One of the plaintiffs, Kelsey Harbert, came forward with accusations against Gooding Jr. that sparked a criminal case against him in 2019.

