Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    News

    Cuba Gooding Jr. Hit With Two New Sexual Assault Lawsuits

    By

    Nov 22, 2023
    Cuba Gooding Jr. Hit With Two New Sexual Assault Lawsuits

    David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

    Two women are suing Cuba Gooding Jr. for assault and battery, accusing the actor of groping and forcibly kissing them at New York nightclubs on separate occasions.

    Their civil complaints, filed under New York state’s Adult Survivors Act, arrive just months after the 55-year-old Oscar winner settled a federal lawsuit moments before trial. In that case, Gooding Jr. was accused of raping a woman at the Mercer Hotel in 2013.

    One of the plaintiffs, Kelsey Harbert, came forward with accusations against Gooding Jr. that sparked a criminal case against him in 2019.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Mystery man visits Jackie ‘O’ Henderson at her Sydney mansion before she steps out in flowy dress after signing $200million deal

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    I was MICROCHIPPED at birth by my uncle who’s a veterinarian – I feel violated by my mom’s decision

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Dean Phillips says he doesn’t agree with the Kamala Harris gossip, but felt a need to pass along that lots of people say she ‘doesn’t have the right disposition’ to be president

    Nov 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Mystery man visits Jackie ‘O’ Henderson at her Sydney mansion before she steps out in flowy dress after signing $200million deal

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    I was MICROCHIPPED at birth by my uncle who’s a veterinarian – I feel violated by my mom’s decision

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    Dean Phillips says he doesn’t agree with the Kamala Harris gossip, but felt a need to pass along that lots of people say she ‘doesn’t have the right disposition’ to be president

    Nov 22, 2023
    News

    iPad (2022) vs. iPad Air (2022): Which Apple tablet is right for you?

    Nov 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy