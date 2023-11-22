Terrorism Task Force Deployed After Vehicle Explosion on U.S. Side of Niagara Falls

REUTERS TV

Federal authorities on Wednesday scrambled to determine the cause of an explosion at Rainbow Bridge, which connects the United States and Canada at Niagara Falls, involving a vehicle crossing into the U.S.

The explosion happened on the U.S. side of the bridge when the car crashed into the checkpoint structure. Kathy Hochul, the New York Governor, said she is traveling to the site and the FBI has been dispatched to the scene as well as K-9 officers, who are stationed on either side of the international bridges as a precautionary measure.

The car’s two occupants were discovered dead, local authorities told CNN.

Read more at The Daily Beast.