iPad (2022) vs. iPad Air (2022): Which Apple tablet is right for you?

The 2022 iPad is a good fit for casual users, but photo or video editors will prefer the 2022 iPad Air.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider

As Apple’s lineup of iPads continues to evolve year after year, it’s becoming increasingly confusing to understand your options. That’s particularly true about the 10th-generation iPad and fifth-generation iPad Air, which were both released in 2022.

The new entry-level iPad has many similarities to the pricier 2022 iPad Air. Beyond the fact that the tablets are nearly identical in design, the 2022 iPad and iPad Air share the same display size, cameras, and USB-C connection type.

But differences in price, internal components, and accessory support mean even though the iPad and iPad Air are similar at first glance, they’re actually geared toward two different users.

To make matters more interesting, Apple still sells the older, ninth-generation 2021 iPad, which starts at $329. While it may not have the latest features, it remains an accessible option for people looking for a basic iPad. The 2022 iteration of the entry-level iPad brings a lot of upgrades from its predecessor, but it also starts at $449, making it $120 more than the previous model.

When it comes to the best iPads, casual users won’t be disappointed by the 2022 iPad, while anyone looking for Apple’s best-value tablet should look into the 2021 iPad. The iPad Air comes easily recommended as Apple’s best mid-range offering. But what justifies the 2022 iPad Air costing $150 more than the 2022 iPad? Let’s take a closer look.

iPad (2021 and 2022) vs. iPad Air (2022): Specs compared

Specification

iPad (2021)

iPad (2022)

iPad Air (2022)

Display

10.2-inch (2,160 x 1,620) Retina LED

10.9-inch (2,360 x 1,640) Liquid Retina LED

10.9-inch (2,360 x 1,640) Liquid Retina LED

Processor

Apple A13 Bionic

Apple A14 Bionic

Apple M1

Memory (RAM)

3GB RAM (estimated)

4GB RAM

8GB RAM

Storage

64GB, 256GB storage

64GB, 256GB

64GB, 256GB

Battery and charging

32.4 Wh, 20W charger included

28.6 Wh, 20W charger included

28.6 Wh, 20W charger included

Cameras

8MP main camera

12MP main camera

12MP main camera

Front camera

12MP FaceTime HD camera with Center Stage

Landscape 12MP FaceTime HD camera with Center Stage

12MP FaceTime HD camera with Center Stage

Audio

Two speakers, bottom firing

Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers

Authentication

Touch ID

Touch ID (on power button)

Touch ID (on power button)

Connectivity

WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, LTE (optional)

WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 5G (optional)

WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G (optional)

Ports

Lightning

USB-C

USB-C, up to 10Gb/s (USB 3.1 Gen 2)

Starting price

$329

$449

$599

iPad (2022) vs. iPad Air (2022): Design, display, and cameras The 2022 iPad and 2022 iPad Air have nearly identical designs and exterior features. Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider Unless you squint, you’ll have a hard time telling the 2022 iPad and iPad Air apart — they’re basically identical to Apple’s modern iPad design. The updated look is the 10th-gen iPad’s main appeal. The 2022 iPad’s display bezel is ever-so-slightly thicker than the iPad Air’s, and the iPad is also a smidge heavier, too. It’s only noticeable if you’re comparing both models side-by-side, like I am, but the difference isn’t significant enough to sway your decision. The new iPad and iPad Air both sport the same 10.9-inch screens, as well as similar Liquid Retina displays. They’re almost equal, except for the iPad Air’s anti-reflective coating and deeper color reproduction — nice bonuses, if imperceivable. Both tablets offer identical stereo speakers, Touch ID on the power button, and rear cameras. However, the standard iPad’s front-facing camera is relocated from the portrait position to landscape, which is a major improvement for video calls — you’ll appear to look at the camera, or at least at the screen, rather than off to the side. The iPad and iPad Air both include USB-C ports for charging and transferring data, but the iPad Air can transfer data significantly faster — a plus for demanding users who work with large files stored in external storage drives. iPad (2022) vs. iPad Air (2022): Performance and battery life The 2022 iPad Air starts to make sense in terms of performance for more demanding workloads, like frequent photo or video editing. Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider Both the 2022 iPad and iPad Air run on processors from devices released in 2020. The basic iPad runs on Apple’s A14 Bionic processor, which ran the iPhone 12 series back in 2020. Meanwhile, the iPad Air runs on the M1 processor that spins the wheels in the 2020 MacBook Air. In a nutshell, you don’t need to spend $150 more on the iPad Air if you’re only planning on running basic apps, or even demanding games. Both iPads work as well as each other for simple tasks like web browsing, video streaming, or running casual apps. Even a graphics-heavy game like “Call of Duty: Mobile” runs well on the standard iPad. The iPad Air’s superior processor becomes more useful for demanding workloads, like photo or video editing. To be sure, the iPad can run the same professional-grade apps the iPad Air can, like Photoshop or LumaFusion, but the iPad Air works noticeably faster for heavier duties. As for battery life, the 2022 iPad lasted half an hour longer in my battery test with five hours and a half compared to the four hours and 53 minutes on the iPad Air. Still, I couldn’t tell much of a difference in day-to-day use. iPad (2022) vs. iPad Air (2022): Accessories The 2022 iPad needs a clunky combination of an adapter and cable to charge the first-generation Apple Pencil. Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider In a confusing move, the new entry-level iPad only supports the first-generation Apple Pencil. On top of that, it’s a clunky, complicated experience. Because the 2022 iPad has a USB-C port, it requires an inconvenient adapter to charge the first-generation Apple Pencil, which still uses a Lightning connector. Unfortunately, the new iPad also lacks convenient storage for the Apple Pencil. For the iPad Air and iPad Pro, the second-generation Apple Pencil magnetically snaps to the long edge of the device. If you plan to routinely use Apple’s popular stylus, you should buy either the iPad Air or the 2021 iPad. Just note that the 2021 iPad supports the first-generation model, and the iPad Air supports the second-generation model. The first- and second-generation Apple Pencils have the same “virtually no lag” sensitivity and accuracy. They differ in how they charge, and the second-generation Apple Pencil supports customizable gestures, like double-tapping the pencil to switch to the eraser function. It’s also nice that the second-generation Apple Pencil features a flat edge so it doesn’t roll away when you set it down. As for keyboard cases, Apple’s 2022 iPad enjoys the same functionality as the iPad Air. The Magic Keyboard Folio for the 2022 iPad includes a keyboard and trackpad, like the Magic Keyboard for iPad Air. It’s a marked improvement over the Smart Keyboard for the 2021 iPad that only included a keyboard. iPad (2022) vs. iPad Air (2022): Which should you buy? Buy the 2022 iPad for casual use, or the 2022 iPad Air for intensive tasks. Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider For casual tablet users who run basic apps and stream video, and even hobbyists who occasionally edit photos and create simple videos, the standard 2022 iPad offers better value at its typical starting price of $449, and you can currently grab it for $100 off at Amazon. The 2022 iPad Air is a better fit if you often work on photo or video editing projects. Just note that the base iPad Air comes with a paltry 64GB of storage, and you might want to upgrade to a model with more storage. The iPad Air with 256GB typically costs $749, but you can find it for $100 off at Amazon currently. For Apple Pencil users, either the 2021 iPad (first-generation Apple Pencil) or the 2022 iPad Air (second-generation Apple Pencil) are better options than the 2022 iPad.

