I was MICROCHIPPED at birth by my uncle who’s a veterinarian – I feel violated by my mom’s decision

A teenage Reddit user claims her overprotective mother microchipped her like a pet when she was a baby.

One commenter suggested she sue Black Mirror showrunner Charlie Brooker for stealing her life story for the episode ‘Arkangel’, about an overprotective mother who tracks her daughter with an implanted device.

‘I am a forgiving person. More forgiving than a lot of people,” the 17-year-old wrote in a thread on the r/AMA (Ask Me Anything) subreddit, where users invite others to ask them questions.

“And even I really resent my mother’s decision.”

As of the publication of this article, The charge It has accumulated almost 300 comments. Reddit does not verify user accounts, but the original author identified herself as a 17-year-old woman.

The teenager claimed that her uncle, a veterinarian, inserted the chip under the skin between her shoulder blades when she was a baby. This is the same place where veterinarians often chip dogs and cats.

The chip that this teenager has inserted between her shoulder blades is surely too small to contain a GPS tracker

“I think my mother wanted to get as much insurance as she could and this was one of the most obvious options for her,” he wrote.

According to the original poster, his mother’s logic was that if her son ever got lost, police could scan the chip for the parents’ contact information.

DailyMail.com has reached out to try to verify the story and will update this article with any new information.

The teenager said she did not remember having the chip implanted, but that it is reflected in her medical history.

Many users pointed out that unless authorities knew they had it, few people would think about scanning a child for a microchip. “In my opinion, it’s quite irrational,” she told commentators.

“It has basic information, but I don’t know exactly how much.”

As far as she knows, the chip only contains her name and her parents’ names, she said, and the information on the chip has not been updated since it was inserted.

She claimed she had never been scanned to see.

Veterinary microchips are about the size of a grain of rice and usually contain only a serial number that can be searched in a database to obtain more information about the owner, such as phone number and address.

Most companies that sell chips charge a recurring fee to maintain this information in their database.

But even if the chip owner hasn’t kept the subscription up to date, the most basic information, like their name, should be easily accessible if the chip were scanned.

One commenter noted that by the time the original poster was a baby, microchipped children had become common practice. hot topic in the news.

Many users noted security concerns if a nefarious stranger were to scan the chip. But because of the small amount of information it contains, it is unlikely that anyone will be able to make much use of it. And fortunately, such a small chip cannot contain a GPS tracker.

Many users pointed out that this choice was a possible violation of their bodily autonomy, even if they were a baby.

She agreed and said she feels like it was rape, but she’s not “obsessed with it or anything.” She’s just kind of mildly disliked.

However, she admitted that the chip makes her feel different.

“It makes me feel a little ‘different’ from other people and I also find it funny when I see conspiracies about microchips.”

The Redditor did not identify his country of origin, but in most countries it is illegal for veterinarians to treat humans. In New York, for example, the legal definition of veterinary practice ‘includes every living being except human beings’. This definition is consistent across all US states.

And while some companies have developed chips that people can use to store small amounts of data or open doors, food and drug regulators have not authorized veterinary microchips for human use.

In emergencies, so-called Good Samaritan laws could protect veterinarians who provide first aid to an injured person. But this case seems to fall clearly outside of that.

However, he said he has no plans to call the police or alert veterinary regulators. The teenager said she did not want her uncle’s license to be revoked.

A microchip the size of a grain of rice can be inserted under the skin so a veterinarian can scan an animal and find out who owns it. But vets aren’t supposed to treat people.

In addition to her complicated feelings about her mother’s choice, other children teased her about it. “I was actually bullied quite a bit about it when I was very young,” she wrote.

Some commenters asked whether the chip could present problems during medical imaging, since the powerful magnets in an MRI machine can dislodge or tear off piercings and other metal implants. A veterinary professor chimed in to say that the small device should not pose any problems.

‘No [original poster] but veterinary professor, yes, they appear on x-rays and will not affect MRI or other images ([obviously] animals suffer from them all the time),’ they said.

After reading all the comments on their post, the original poster said they would probably remove the chip at some point. “I’m definitely going to talk to my doctor about it.”

He also noted that he would probably have a “great sense of sadistic pleasure” when he turned 18 and threw away the GPS tracker his mother placed in his car. “I love my mom despite her flaws, but she doesn’t make it easy.”

Microchipping children is not as newsworthy as it was 16 years ago, but in China authorities announced in 2018 that schoolchildren would be monitored with chips. sewn into their uniforms. And as the 2023 holiday season approaches, many tech companies are announcing smartwatch-like devices for tracking your children via GPS.