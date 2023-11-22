Mystery man visits Jackie ‘O’ Henderson at her Sydney mansion before she steps out in flowy dress after signing $200million deal

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson seemed to have a very busy day on Wednesday.

Just hours after signing a $200 million deal, the radio star, 48, was visited by a handsome, mysterious man who let himself into her Sydney mansion.

The man was seen entering the code from the keypad into the security gate before walking into the property.

The athletic-looking man showed off his muscular body in a pair of short shorts, along with a T-shirt and sweater draped over his shoulders.

He completed his look with a black cap and wore a pair of white sneakers.

Jackie is believed to be single after male model Jack Tyerman was previously spotted at her home.

She confirmed on her KIIS FM radio show that she and Jack were “just friends.”

‘No, Jack is not my boyfriend. We are not in a relationship. He’s not my toy boy,” Jackie told her co-host Kyle Sandilands on The Kyle And Jackie O Show.

‘Jack is a good friend of mine. I know him through a friend of ours. We didn’t meet on a dating app or anything like that,” she added.

After the visit, Jackie was spotted celebrating after signing a massive new $200 million deal with ARN.

The radio star stepped out with a friend in Bondi, wearing a stylish, flowy, graphic dress.

She completed her look with a pair of sandals for the dinner party.

Jackie wore her blonde locks down and opted for a minimal makeup look for a night out.

Just hours earlier, Jackie and co-host Kyle Sandilands confirmed their historic new radio deal, which will see them expand into Melbourne.

Jackie was clearly in good spirits after the deal was announced, which would increase her salary to a whopping $10 million per year.

She shared a photo of herself and Kyle on Instagram and wrote: ‘I can’t believe I get to work with this man for the next ten years. How lucky am I?

‘Thank you to our loyal listeners and ARN – so happy to announce that we have just signed up for another 10 years of breakfast radio. What a dream.’

The Sydney-based radio duo signed the record-breaking ten-year $200 million deal live on-air and revealed they will be expanding their reach south

The Sydney-based radio duo signed the record-breaking ten-year $200 million deal live on air and announced they will be expanding their reach south.

The deal will keep them on the air until 2034.

An ARN spokesperson confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that the deal means Kyle and Jackie’s KIIS FM work friends Jase Hawkins and Lauren Phillips will be out of a job and their Melbourne breakfast show will end in December.

Lauren broke down in tears as she announced the news to her listeners on Wednesday, sobbing that she “didn’t want to say goodbye to Melbourne”.

Jase and Lauren’s show was successful for KIIS FM, attracting new listeners to the station and ranking third in the Melbourne market behind Fox FM’s Fifi Fev & Nick and GOLD104.3’s Christian O’Connell.