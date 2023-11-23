Rainbow Bridge terror attack: Car explosion comes two days after NY Governor issued warning about increased chatter

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A car exploded on Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, just two days after New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned of increased terrorism chatter.

The massive explosion – which was the result of suspected terrorism – occurred at a toll checkpoint and killed two people.

It is unclear whether anyone besides the occupants of the car was injured.

CBS News reported Monday that Hochul spoke about increased chatter about targets in the state due to unrest in the Middle East. She announced she was taking action to enhance security and expand the staffing of the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

“I work hard at the state level with the control I have. I’ll talk about this tomorrow, about what exactly we’re doing, and how many online threats we’ve uncovered, how many have been investigated, and what the outcome is,” Hochul said.

A car exploded on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls today, just two days after New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned of increased chatter.

The aftermath of the explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing near Niagara Falls on Wednesday following a suspected terrorist attack

New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned earlier this week about the increasing talk of New York targets

Hochul speaks about new steps she plans to take to counter radicalization and online threats following increased chatter and a rise in hate attacks in the wake of Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel.

Just last week, Hochul committed $2.5 million to add more state police investigators to the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force in New York City, Buffalo, Albany and Rochester.

Since October 7, threats against Jews, Muslims and Arabs have increased by 400 percent. And make no mistake, we have not stood idly by,” she said.

She spoke about a four-point plan that includes increasing security and physical locations, identifying credible threats online, calling on social media companies to create a safe public square and creating a toolkit for parents and schools.

“My first priority has been and remains protecting the safety of our residents. “That’s why I want to update you on some of the actions we’re taking to protect New Yorkers from extremism and violence,” Hochul said.

The immediate aftermath of the explosion on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge border crossing at Niagara Falls on Wednesday

The FBI Terrorism Task Force is currently investigating the bridge explosion and officials have yet to determine a motive. It is also unclear whether anyone besides the two passengers in the car was injured.

After the explosion, motorists crossing into America were told to abandon their vehicles and walk back into Canada while the cars were checked for bombs.

Witnesses who were in the U.S. Customs and Immigration building next to the bridge were turned away and ordered to walk back across the bridge and leave their vehicles on the U.S. side for inspection.

“There was an explosion right near the tall building you go into,” said a witness.

‘My own van was parked so close to the car that it exploded. If you watch the video, the car was right on the left,” said a man who had just crossed with his family.

“When the explosion happened, we heard it as a loud bang. I heard it, but I didn’t think it was anything serious. Someone said, “Oh my god, the car exploded.”

The vehicle was left in pieces after the explosion next to the toll checkpoint

In a statement from Hochul on Tuesday, she made clear that her “first priority has been and will continue to be protecting the safety of our residents.”

President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland have been briefed on the matter, but no statement has yet been made.

The White House said they are closely monitoring the situation.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wrote on social media: “The President has been briefed on the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge Port of Entry. He and his team are closely monitoring developments.’