The Verge’s 2023 holiday gift guide for dads

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

American Prometheus American Prometheus is the book that inspired Christopher Nolan’s hit film oppenheimer —you know, the movie that was shown in front Barbie and it had a little pink. The influential biography tells the story of the rise and fall of J. Robert Oppenheimer, encompassing his incredible exploits and the moral consequences of becoming the “father of the atomic bomb.”

Price: $15.15+

smallTV 2 We dare you to try to find another device as cute and endearing as the TinyTV 2. It’s a little superfluous to load videos on a tiny screen that looks like an old CRT TV, but it’s such a quaint device, reminiscent of the days when we snuggled up in front of the family television in the living room.

Price: $49+

DeWalt USB-C Charging Kit If your dad has a small stash of DeWalt power tools, he can use those beefy yellow and black batteries for other devices using the company’s official charging kit. The nifty adapter lets you add a 100W USB-C PD port to any 20V DeWalt power tool battery, giving your dad an extra way to charge his phone, tablet, or even a laptop.

Price: $59+

Blackstone 36-inch griddle Blackstone griddles are great for mixing up your outdoor grilling. They are just as effective as a traditional grill but offer more flexibility in what you cook, allowing you to grill three meals in one day. The 60,000 BTU griddle has four burners to control heat and accommodate smaller meals, or you can use the 36 inches of space when hosting duties require.

Price: $297

Garmin Fenix ​​7S Solar Sapphire Apple Watches are great, but taking one on a long adventure means charging it every day or two. The Garmin Fenix ​​​​7S lasts more than a week on a single charge and, in addition to conventional charging, it is also solar powered. It’s ideal for someone who likes marathon training sessions or extra-long walks, and comes in a variety of sizes.

Price: $599.99

8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard 8BitDo’s retro mechanical keyboard combines two types of nostalgia: the love for the original NES and noisy old keyboards. It’s satisfying to type on (if your environment agrees with the volume of your switches), it looks fantastic, and its hot-swappable nature makes it a gateway to a broader keyboard hobby. Plus, its oversized A and B buttons are some of the coolest macro buttons we’ve ever seen.

Price: $89.99

Prairie Up: An Introduction to Natural Garden Design Dad may have a green thumb, but have he ever thought about tending his garden the all-natural way? meadow up is an accessible 101-level course on how to grow a natural grass that is better for the environment and local wildlife. It’s a big job, sure, but imagine rarely having to mow the lawn. Price: $27.85

Lebogner Waterproof Car Seat Cover with Anti-Sweat Towel Have you ever sweated a lot at the gym and had that uncomfortable ride home where you tried not to touch the seat and feel gross? A washable microfiber seat cover like this option from Lebogner is ideal for anyone who gets sweaty or dirty and doesn’t want their car to quickly become a BO factory.

Price: $19.99

Doom Guy: life in first person fatal boy could be one of the best parenting books for anyone who grew up in the shareware era of Condemn, Earthquakeand 3D Wolf. John Romero’s memoirs tell the story of how the Condemn The co-creator started writing code and how far he went to fulfill his blood-soaked digital and nerdy dreams.

Price: $22.10

Anker 610 Magnetic Phone Grip (MagGo) Does your dad insist on using a full-size iPhone for more screen space and better battery life? If so, you can help make that surfboard of a phone more usable with this magnetic phone grip from Anker, which helps with one-handed use and even doubles as an adjustable kickstand to hold your phone.

Price: $11.99

Dart Zone Black Ops Max Outlaw Ah yes, the thrill of reloading in battle, that is, a foam dart battle. The Dart Zone Covert Ops Max Outlaw is a six-shot revolver-style blaster that can fire medium-sized darts from up to 125 feet away. What’s interesting is its hammer action loading mechanism, which makes it incredibly satisfying to use.

Price: $31.99

Casio G-Shock GA-2100 Series Watch If you think rugged watches are wildly eye-catching beasts, feast your eyes on Casio’s GA-2100 series. These G-Shock watches are just as durable as larger models, but abandon the “macho” aesthetic for something much more elegant. They also come in a variety of stylish designs, from transparent and cyberpunk-inspired color schemes to more expensive all-metal models.

Price: $110

hot electric screwdriver Hoto’s electric screwdriver is the perfect household tool for a frequent repairman or a weekend warrior building some Ikea furniture. Its simple design makes it compact enough to keep close by for small and medium-sized projects, so your dad doesn’t have to take out the big tools unless he needs a major pair.

Price: $35.99

Lego The Mighty Bowser Hey, look, it’s Jack Black in Lego form! Well, more or less, yes. The Mighty Bowser Lego set is a large 2,807-piece building kit that measures almost 13 inches tall when built. The Koopa King is a great addition to any Mario fan’s collection, one that comes with several posable parts and fireballs that shoot out of his mouth.

Price: $269.95

Tekton Everybit Tech Rescue Kit Repairing small electronics can be difficult, but it’s much easier if you have the right set of tools. Fortunately, Tekton’s kit provides most of what you need when it comes to specialty tools, including pentalobe, triangle, and tri-wing screwdriver bits. The 45-piece kit also comes with spudgers and pry tools to safely open devices that businesses often make it difficult to access.

Price: $22.49

Spyong 9V Rechargeable Batteries We all know that 9V batteries suck – there’s just no way to fix them. However, for devices where they are the norm (smoke detectors, guitar pedals, etc.), you can at least do yourself a favor by purchasing a rechargeable cell like Spyong’s 9V option, which comes in a two-pack and connects via USB-C.

Price: $15.99

Sonos Move 2 The new Sonos Move 2 is a large portable smart speaker that features line-in playback and can easily spread surround sound throughout your home. It offers excellent sound quality with up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge and is even waterproof, so you can use it outside during cookouts without worrying too much if it starts to drizzle.

Price: $449

My dad used to be so cool The title may seem negative, but Keith Negley’s book about a father remembering his wildest years is a charming reminder that fatherhood brings its own kind of freshness. While it’s technically a children’s book, it’s also a great gift for new parents or parents-to-be to read to their children and share stories from their past.

Price: $13.93

TWSBI Vac700R Iris Fountain Pen Fancy fountain pens can be very expensive, but the TWSBI Vac700R Iris Special Edition is stylish, writes exceptionally well, and is really affordable. The vacuum filler style pen has a clear design to display the ink of your choice and the rainbow colored titanium finish looks unique on each model.

Price: $80

RUNMax Weighted Vest You can do most of what you need in terms of fitness with just your body weight thanks to push-ups, pull-ups, and similar activities, but adding a weighted vest to the same routine adds another level of progression for further muscle development. This is how a dad becomes a dad.

Price: $36.71+

Sharper Image Electric Percussion Deep Tissue Massager Percussion massagers are great for post-workout recovery and help relieve muscle soreness. This ergonomic option from Sharper Image features six speed settings with different attachments that allow you to point at the right spot with the right pressure. The battery also offers up to 4.5 hours of continuous use, so you won’t have to worry about charging it for days or weeks, even with frequent use.

Price: $72.74+

Leatherman Custom Shop Multitool There’s something about a multi-tool that just exudes cool, and somehow they’re even cooler when adorned with colorful highlights and unique engravings. Leatherman offers all kinds of ways to modify many of his popular models through his custom shop, so you can choose the right tool for your dad and decorate it in a style uniquely his.

Price: $139.95

Mophie Powerstation 10K Mount with MagSafe The newest Mophie Powerstation doubles as a 10,000mAh portable charger and stand for your phone, which can be positioned at almost any angle thanks to its sturdy kickstand. The compact offering is also MagSafe certified, meaning it can supply a compatible iPhone with up to 15 watts of power or power any other Qi-enabled device you have on hand.

Price: $99.95

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a kitchen sink of a flagship phone. It has all the specs, all the cameras and all the build quality expected from a high-end phone in 2023. Samsung includes almost everything in the Ultra (even a stylus), resulting in one of the best and biggest Android. Phones you can buy.

Price: $899.99

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Campfires are much more enjoyable when there is more fire and less smoke. The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 offers excellent airflow allowing fires to burn hotter and with minimal smoke. And while it makes a great backyard fire pit, the stainless steel bowl is also light enough that you can take it to the beach or an outdoor party without also a lot of effort.

Price: $224.99

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Bose’s latest flagship headphones offer the best comfort and noise cancellation around, with a great transparency mode for when it’s time to let the outside world in. They may have a high price tag, but the QuietComfort Ultra headphones are a great gift for a frequent traveler or traveler who really enjoys their music.

Price: $379

Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) Amazon’s third-generation Echo Show 5 is a small smart display that’s a useful addition to any nightstand or space where you want a quick glance at the news, weather, or your various smart home devices. The latest version looks a lot like the last-generation model, only it features faster performance and clearer, bassier sound.

Price: $39.99