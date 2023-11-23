$1.35B Mega Millions Winner Sues Mother of His Child for Telling His Family About Win

The recipient of one of the most substantial lottery payouts in U.S. history has initiated a federal lawsuit against the mother of his child with the aim of safeguarding his anonymity.

Earlier this year, the man bagged a Mega Millions jackpot totaling $1.35 billion after buying a lottery ticket at a gas station in Lebanon, Maine. In an action filed at the U.S. District Court in Portland, he alleges that the mother of his child breached a nondisclosure agreement by revealing details, either “directly or indirectly,” about his lottery winnings.

According to court documents, the defendant disclosed the information to the winner’s father and stepmother. Both parties involved in the lawsuit are identified solely by pseudonyms to maintain their privacy.

The filings specify that the winner resides in Maine, while the defendant resides in Massachusetts. The defendant has until December 6 to respond to the legal action. The complaint notes that the nondisclosure agreement was established shortly after the winning ticket was purchased. The lawsuit further asserts that the winner is seeking an injunction from the court, along with a minimum of $100,000 in damages.

