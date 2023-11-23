Tommy Little reveals tragic connection to Port Phillip plane crash

<!–

Tommy Little has revealed his tragic connection to the plane crash disaster in a heartbreaking letter written to his mentor and “sidekick in the sky”.

The comedian paid a moving tribute to pilot Stephen Gale, who died on Sunday when a former military plane crashed into Melbourne’s Port Phillip Bay.

Mr Gale, 56, and Masterchef cameraman James Rose, 30, crashed aboard one of two Viper S-211 Marchetti planes during a formation flight for a Jetworks Aviation promotional video about 12 km west of Mount Martha.

The planes are believed to have collided around 1:45 p.m. Police confirmed Wednesday that bodies had been found in the wreckage.

In his tribute, the comedian remembered Mr Gale, a former member of the Royal Australian Air Force, as one of his closest companions, mentor and sidekick in the skies.

“To put it bluntly, Stephen Gale is the smartest man I have ever met in my life and our relationship was the perfect example of how opposites attract,” Little wrote.

“An inventor, an adventurer and a heart of gold. He was a real Tony Stark, but with a flying suit instead of an iron suit. His love for aviation was unparalleled.

Tommy Little (right) has paid a moving tribute to pilot Stephen Gale (left) after he died when a former military plane crashed into Melbourne’s Port Phillip Bay on Sunday.

Pilot Stephen Gale, 56, and Mr Rose were missing after the former fighter jets collided about 12km west of Mount Martha in Melbourne’s south-east on Sunday.

Mr Gale, a highly experienced pilot, owned Jetworks Aviation, an Essendon Fields-based company created for the yet-to-be-broadcast television documentary Any Fool Can Fly.

Few student pilots were featured in the series on a group of high achievers attempting to master flying, aerobatics and formation.

The media personality, who presents a radio show with Carrie Bickmore and was previously co-host of Network 10’s The Project, recalled Mr Gale’s love for his wife Tori and baby Tommy.

“You and your beautiful little man have been the best things that have ever happened to him,” he wrote in the post.

“For Little Tommy, losing his father before his first birthday is something that should never happen to any baby, but I promise to be the best godfather ever and to constantly remind you of what a feat your father.

“Besides, your mother happens to be Wonder Woman, so you’ll be fine.” We’ve got you.’

Little, who also expressed condolences to Mr Rose’s family, said he spoke with Mr Gale almost every day and would take him flying if he needed to cheer up.

“To the family of James Rose, I cannot imagine the pain you are going through and I send you all my love and condolences,” he wrote.

“Steve and I would talk almost every day and if I was ever down he would say ‘looks like we have to fly’ and then half an hour later life’s problems would disappear as we looked out over our beautiful city .

“But now the person who could make this problem go away even for a second is the only person who isn’t here to do it with me.

‘I love you Cap. I will see you in the sky.

Victoria Police confirmed human remains were discovered inside the former fighter jet on Monday evening (pictured, search efforts earlier this week)

Police continue to investigate the cause of the mid-air accident.