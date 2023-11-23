RARITAN BOROUGH, N.J. (SCPO) – Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr, and Raritan Borough Police Department Chief Raymond Nolte announced the arrest of Lydia Pinto, age 38, of Newton, Pennsylvania in relation to the sexual assault of a former student which occurred in Raritan Borough.

Prosecutor McDonald stated that on October 16, 2023, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit were notified by the Bridgewater Police Department of an anonymous email alleging an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a former student. On October 26, 2023, the former student victim, now an adult, was identified and interviewed by detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit and the Raritan Borough Police Department.

The victim reported engaging in a relationship with former teacher, Lydia Pinto. The victim further reported that the relationship turned sexual when the victim was between the ages of 14 to 15 and continued until the victim’s senior year of high school. The incidents of sexual conduct were reported to have occurred in Raritan Borough (Somerset County). Further investigation was conducted by detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit and the Raritan Borough Police Department.

As a result of this investigation, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, Defendant Pinto was taken into custody without incident in Franklin Township, New Jersey. Defendant Pinto was charged with 1st degree Aggravated Sexual Assault and two counts of 2nd degree Sexual Assault.

The post HS Gym Teacher Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Her Student Over 4 Years appeared first on Breaking911.