On Wednesday, Dale Warner, the husband of a southern Michigan woman missing for over two years, was charged in connection with her disappearance. Court records reveal that the 55-year-old was arraigned in Lenawee County District Court on charges of open murder and tampering with evidence.

Warner was taken into custody on Tuesday and was subsequently held on bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for November 29.

The missing woman, Dee Warner, 52, was last seen at her Franklin Township residence in April 2021. Authorities have not located her body.

Dee Warner was involved in both a trucking company and a farming business. Gregg Hardy, Dee’s brother, told NBC’s “Dateline” last year that a business-related dispute had arisen among Dee, her husband, and one or two employees before her disappearance—a dispute later confirmed by the police.

The investigation continues.

The post Michigan Man Arrested and Charged With Murder in 2021 Disappearance of His Wife appeared first on Breaking911.