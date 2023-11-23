SKIMS Black Friday sale is here: 8 deals to score before they sell out

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Black Friday is the perfect time to shop buzzworthy brands that rarely host sales — in this case, we’re talking the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale Event. Founded by pop culture icon Kim Kardashian, SKIMS is regularly trending on social media with reviews of their shapewear, bras, loungewear, lingerie, and more.

Last year Skims offered up to 40% off a variety of its best-sellers. Today, we’re seeing up to 50% off on SKIMS essentials like the Fits Everybody T-Shirt, and hoping some giftable pieces from The Holiday Shop make it into the mix as the event progresses. Here you’ll find the best sellers already included in the sale, as well as some curated favorites we’re monitoring for price decreases.

The brand’s recent Swarovski collaboration celebration has been an effective ploy by Kardashian to attract customers around Black Friday, as most of the new crystal-adorned designs are already gone. We’ll be updating this piece with deals on the broader scope of SKIMS apparel as they come in, so bookmark this page to stay up to date on the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale.

Shop loungewear, lingerie, and more at SKIMS.

The best SKIMS bras on sale

SKIMS’ focus on designing comfortable, supportive bras and bralettes has given the brand a permanent spot on our guide to the best bras. The viral Nipple Bra sold out quickly upon its debut, but if you’re looking for more conventional styles, here are some of our favorites that are currently marked down.

Our favorite SKIMS clothing

When it comes to everyday apparel, Skims emphasizes comfortable materials that create flattering silhouettes. Keep an eye out for their popular Soft Lounge Slip Dress that doubles as a work dress and loungewear. For more laid-back occasions, we look to SKIMS’ cozy fleece hoodies that are perfect for fast-approaching winter weather.

Our favorite SKIMS underwear and shapewear

The best underwear for women is well-fitting and comfortable, so much so that you’ll forget it’s on. We’ve found SKIMS’ undergarments to be seriously comfortable and made to flatter, making the brand a favorite destination of ours when seeking the best lingerie that looks and feels good. We’ve also been impressed with SKIMS’ waist-snatching bodysuits for their versatility as a base layer or going-out look.

SKIMS FAQs

How long will my SKIMS order take to ship?

SKIMS offers free shipping on all orders over $75 in the US. Orders are usually delivered between 5 to 8 business days after the purchase date. If you need your shipment faster, you can pay extra via expedited shipping options.

If you’re shopping internationally, the time it will take to ship your Skims order is dependent on your location. For more details according to each country, see SKIMS’ shipping fees and transit rates.

What is SKIMS’ return policy?

If your products are unworn, unwashed, and in the original condition which they came, you can return them within 30 days of your order date. Domestic returns made within this period will get you a refund or store credit, which is subject to a $6 return shipping fee. International returns are also accepted, but you will be responsible for any reverse duties the return incurs. Whether domestic or international, final sale items cannot be returned.

Is SKIMS worth it?

After wearing many Skims products ourselves, we can confidently say they are worth the hype. The shapewear, loungewear, undergarments, and swimwear offer premium comfort and universally flattering fits that help you look and feel your best.

If that’s not enough reason to add to your cart, the Skims Bi-Annual Sale sure is. With shapewear and wardrobe essentials of such high quality bound for markdowns, this is a sale to keep on your radar.

Read the original article on Business Insider