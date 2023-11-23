WhatsApp messages of superyacht worker Ethan Davis accused of abducting a woman from Bondi Icebergs emerge in court documents

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

EXCLUSIVE

An employee of a $12 million superyacht allegedly threatened to release a nude video of his former partner to get her to talk to him again before kidnapping her, court documents reveal.

Ethan Davis, 23, from the NSW Central Coast, sent more than 200 messages to his ex-partner and colleague after ending their relationship, prompting him to send him an intimate video of herself and threatening to share it publicly, NSW Supreme reported. The court heard.

Davis sent 85 messages to his ex-partner on the evening of September 5, according to court documents. She responded after he told her it would ensure her safety.

After meeting in person and asking if she wanted to spend one last night together, the woman declined before Davis continued the conversation on WhatsApp at 3:45 p.m., where he began: “You disappoint me.”

At 7:05 p.m., after ignoring more than 50 messages, Davis warned, “If you want to be safe, I suggest you respond.”

Ethan Davis, 23 (pictured) from the Central Coast, sent his ex-partner 85 messages in one night, leading to him threatening to leak an intimate video of her, a court heard.

Details of the allegations against Davis and the messages he had sent are outlined in a police fact sheet which was presented during his bail application. Digital mockup above

Davis was released on bail Friday after spending more than two months in jail on remand for allegedly kidnapping the woman and threatening her safety.

On WhatsApp, during their exchanges in early September, he sent more than a dozen one- or two-word messages demanding she “reply” or “pick up”, the court heard.

“You don’t want videos or photos sent anywhere do you,” he texted at 6:49 p.m.

“Because I’m very close to it.

“And I think you know exactly what I’m talking about.”

“I’ll let you decide that.” »

The messages did not elicit a response from the woman, who had ended their relationship on August 28 after a camping trip to Port Stephens.

Her nude video was then forwarded by Davis who again warned: “You don’t want this out.”

‘I tell you. It’s up to you to answer.

The woman responded to the messages at 7:18 p.m., informing Davis that she had called the police, at which point he asked her to call back several times to discuss the matter.

“Stop calling or it will go further.” I’m serious,” she replied.

She said she talked to a friend about what was happening and promised to drop the topic if Davis stopped messaging her.

Davis then sent 26 more messages asking her not to report him to the police and not to tell their boss, which he feared would cost him his job and his home on the yacht.

Details of the allegations against Davis and the messages he had sent are outlined in a police fact sheet which was presented during his bail application.

According to court documents, Davis met the woman in January 2022 when he started working on a superyacht called Oceana, and the two were briefly together.

The prosecution claims that following the breakdown of their relationship, he became “obsessive”, stalked her and arrested her on two occasions.

Davis, who is facing a wave of abuse allegations, allegedly passed her ex-partner and colleague the intimate video of her and told her to respond for her own safety.

When the woman finally responded and told Davis she would involve the police if he persisted, he sent 26 more messages asking her not to tell anyone, the court heard.

Defense barrister Raoul Court told the court during Mr Davis’ bail application that his client feared losing his job and his home, which was on the Oceana superyacht.

He was reportedly unhappy after their initial relationship broke down and, on one occasion, waited for her by her car and visited her at her home.

When their employer was informed of the situation, he stopped working for six weeks.

He reportedly sent a card to his parents’ house saying “I love you xx”.

When he returned to work, they resumed their relationship until she broke it off again in mid-August this year.

They then met at Bondi Icebergs in late August and that’s when she allegedly told him their relationship couldn’t continue.

David allegedly responded by asking who else she was dating, grabbed her phone and asked her to follow him to his car.

According to court documents, when she told him she would scream unless he gave her back her phone, he told her “well, scream then.”

She followed him to his car, trying to get the phone back.

Court documents allege she got into her car but kept the door open and began yelling at passersby, prompting him to close it and drive away.

He allegedly demanded that she return the jewelry he had bought for her before finally taking her home.

He asked her to “take a blood oath not to tell anyone,” according to police allegations.

“The victim swore on her parents’ life that she would not tell anyone,” court documents state.

On the night of September 5 as she left work, Davis was dressed in black, put on black latex gloves and hid near her car, according to court documents.

It is said that when she approached, he said to her: “Come here.” You are going to get in the car. You are going to get in the car.

When she protested, he allegedly grabbed her by the back as she screamed for help.

He allegedly released his grip as a nearby ute stopped, allowing him to flee.

However, he knocked her down, placed his hands over her mouth and told her to “shut up,” according to the allegations.

Police say he carried her to the car where he pulled out a knife.

The woman told police he asked her to unlock her phone and told her, “You’re going to delete the evidence.”

They drove to Manly where he allegedly made her delete all their messages, call logs and screenshots.

He also asked her to take a “blood oath” not to tell anyone, which she did to appease him while the knife was brandished against her, according to the prosecution’s allegations.

Davis (above) allegedly kidnapped the woman twice and threatened her each time not to tell anyone because he feared it would cost her her job and her home.

“This involved the victim making a small cut to his left index finger with the knife, causing it to bleed,” court documents state.

They then returned to the marina and he allowed her to drive home.

The next morning, she went to Bondi police station to report the matter.

Later that day, police stopped his car about 50 meters from where the alleged victim’s vehicle was parked.

Police say they found black latex gloves in the center console along with black clothing.

He was also found in possession of 0.72 grams of MDMA, according to police.

The Wadalba man was charged with a series of offenses including two counts of taking/detaining a person with intent to obtain an advantage, using a transport service to threaten/harass/offend , using an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offense and two counts of stalking. intimidating with the intent to cause fear/physical harm.

In a sworn statement to the court, the investigating officer argued there was “strong evidence” to support the allegations, including “clear CCTV of the accused chasing the terrified complainant and transporting her to across a deserted parking lot with a gloved hand.” his mouth’.

Defense barrister Raoul Court told the court during Mr Davis’ bail application that he had “panicked” because he was afraid of losing his job.

“He feared losing his job and his home, which was on the superyacht,” Mr Court said.

The Oceana superyacht is a charter vessel that accommodates 12 guests across five cabins and can be booked for $290,000 per week.

Formerly known as Obsession, the 55-foot yacht was built in 1991 and sold to its current owner in 2019 for €7,750,000 (A$12,896,802).

“He wasn’t worried about the relationship ending – that concern was that she was going to tell, not the police, but the captain, that their relationship had continued.

“Based on the captain’s information, Davis loses his job and his home.”

He further maintained that the relationship between the two men had existed for almost two years, during which time he had always been respectful towards the woman.

Mr. Davis was released on bail on conditions amounting to house arrest and requiring his family to provide a $1 million surety bond.

Mr Davis appeared briefly at Downing Center Local Court on Tuesday.