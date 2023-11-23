Thu. Nov 23rd, 2023

    Ghislaine Maxwell Faces New Lawsuit While Behind Bars

    A woman who came forward as a victim of Jeffrey Epstein during his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2021 criminal trial is now suing Maxwell and the late financier’s estate.

    Elizabeth Stein also read an impact statement at the heiress’s sentencing, sharing that she was a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and an intern at the now-defunct Henri Bendel department store in the 1990s when Maxwell lured her into Epstein’s trafficking ring.

    Maxwell and Epstein, she said, began to traffic her to their high-powered friends, which led to her having an abortion. “I was assaulted, raped, and trafficked countless times in New York and Florida during a three-year period,” Stein said in court. “At one point I became pregnant (by whom I am unsure) and aborted the baby.”

