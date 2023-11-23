Red tape axed for property owners who want to convert their homes into two flats, Jeremy Hunt announces

It would be permitted when the exterior appearance of the property did not change.

Jeremy Hunt yesterday announced plans to remove planning permission for homeowners who want to convert their homes into two-storeys.

The Chancellor presented the measure as part of a package aimed at cutting bureaucracy to help Britain grow.

It would only be allowed in cases where the exterior appearance of the home did not change. However, it could be controversial because it can cause the number of residents on a street to increase without council officials having approved it.

This, in turn, could cause problems with issues such as the availability of sufficient parking spaces.

The policy will be consulted on early in the new year and then implemented later in 2024. In his statement to the Commons, Mr Hunt said: “We will consult on a new permitted development right to allow any house to become in two homes as long as the exterior is not affected.’

Other permitted development rights that already exist include the right to extend the height of a building by two storeys in some circumstances and to convert certain offices into flats.

Both have also been controversial and have been seen by some as diluting safeguards against overdevelopment.

The changes are designed to make it easier for owners and developers to extend or renovate existing properties in a way that does not materially change their external appearance, increasing the size and supply of available homes.

Hunt also announced reforms aimed at speeding up planning applications for large projects because they currently take “too long”.

It said that from next year it will allow local authorities to recover the full costs of major business planning applications, in return for being required to meet guaranteed faster deadlines.

He said: ‘Many businesses say they would be willing to pay more if they knew their application would be approved faster.

‘So from next year, working with the Communities Secretary, I will reform the system to allow local authorities to recover the full costs of major business planning applications in return for being required to meet faster guaranteed deadlines.

“If they are unsuccessful, the fees will be automatically refunded and the application will be processed free of charge.”

Sir John Armitt, chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, said: “Accelerating the planning process for major infrastructure projects is vital to achieving net zero emissions, improving climate resilience and boosting economic growth…we welcome the ambition to make decisions on major projects in two and a half years, compared to the current average of more than four years.

Paula Higgins, chief executive of the HomeOwners Alliance, said: “We hope that making it easier to convert houses into flats will boost private rentals and create more right-sized homes.”

‘But the Government does not have a good track record in extending permitted development rights.

“The element of quality can be missing and is often not up to par, as we have seen in these conversions from offices to flats.”

In the document published alongside the Autumn Statement, the Government said it would provide £3 million of funding for “measures to improve the home buying and selling process, including pilot projects to develop property technology products and digitize property data.” municipalities”.