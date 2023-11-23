Ex-Obama Adviser Who Hurled Insults at Food Vendor in Custody

Twitter

New York City police arrested Stuart Seldowitz, a former national security adviser under President Obama, after videos showed him relentlessly harassing a street food vendor with Islamophobic insults, New York City Councilwoman Julie Menin confirmed.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Menin, who said she had been in constant contact with NYPD’s 19th Precinct, decried Seldowitz’s actions as “absolutely horrifying.”

“The fact that this individual was targeting this vendor, coming to this vendor’s place of business again and again and again on a repeated basis and spewing vitriolic hate speech and threats is wholly unacceptable,” Menin said.

